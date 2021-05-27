Cancel
Colorado City, AZ

Weather Forecast For Colorado City

Colorado City Today
 5 days ago

COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEo39800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colorado City, AZ
