Weather Forecast For Orofino
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
