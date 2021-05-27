Iron River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 68 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
