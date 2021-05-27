Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Ladysmith

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 5 days ago

LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDEnmcf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

