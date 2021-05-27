Daily Weather Forecast For Ladysmith
LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while rain likely during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
