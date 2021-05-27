Weather Forecast For Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



