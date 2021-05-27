Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Weather Forecast For Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
 5 days ago

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aDEnjyU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View, DE
With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

