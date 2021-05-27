Weather Forecast For Ocean View
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
