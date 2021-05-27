Thursday rain in Bellevue: Ideas to make the most of it

(BELLEVUE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bellevue Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellevue:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 32 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.