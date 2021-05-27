Cancel
Bellevue, MI

Thursday rain in Bellevue: Ideas to make the most of it

Bellevue Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bellevue Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellevue:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aDEnhD200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

