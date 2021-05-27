Cancel
Forks, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Forks

Forks Dispatch
 5 days ago

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aDEngKJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

