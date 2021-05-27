Daily Weather Forecast For Forks
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.