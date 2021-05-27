Norton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
