Norton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.