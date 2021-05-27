Cancel
Norton, VA

Norton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Norton Updates
 5 days ago

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDEndg800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

