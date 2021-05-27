Weather Forecast For Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
