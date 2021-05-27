A rainy Thursday in Pittsfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PITTSFIELD, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pittsfield Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pittsfield:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.