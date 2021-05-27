Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, IL

A rainy Thursday in Pittsfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pittsfield Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pittsfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0aDEnUgT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
12
Followers
52
Post
542
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Fun Time#Fun Things#Il#Pittsfield Thursday#Rain Thursday#The Sun#Attractions#Bookkeeping#Nws Data#Cloud#Liftoff#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pittsfield: Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance Rain Showers; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pittsfield

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pittsfield area, click here.
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Your 4-day outlook for Pittsfield weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pittsfield: Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Pittsfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pittsfield: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;