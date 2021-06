According to Peter King of NBC Sports, there’s a better than 50/50 chance of Falcons WR Julio Jones being traded before training camp. (Peter King of NBC Sports) King stated, “the reason is, obviously the Falcons are basically in cap jail right now, and they could clear an awful lot of space by trading Julio Jones June 2 or after. They could separate his cap hit into two years, instead of taking it all now. So, that's why I still think there's a good chance he's gonna get traded.” A potential trade would have drastic fantasy football implications. Kyle Pitts would take over as the clear number two option behind Calvin Ridley, while Russell Gage could be locked into 100+ targets in 2021.