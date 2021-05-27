Cancel
Salmon, ID

Salmon Daily Weather Forecast

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 5 days ago

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aDEnQ9Z00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon, ID
With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

