Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Post

Posted by 
Post Dispatch
Post Dispatch
 5 days ago

POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDEnLzA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Post Dispatch

Post Dispatch

Post, TX
8
Followers
51
Post
237
Views
ABOUT

With Post Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Post, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Post, TXPosted by
Post Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Post’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Post: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Post, TXPosted by
Post Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Post

(POST, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Post Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Dickens County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kent County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Dickens County in northwestern Texas East central Garza County in northwestern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Clairemont, or 14 miles northeast of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spur, Jayton and Girard. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENT...DICKENS NORTHEASTERN GARZA...WESTERN KING...SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY AND NORTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Lake Alan Henry to Spur, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Girard, Dumont, Finney and Afton.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENT...DICKENS NORTHEASTERN GARZA...WESTERN KING...SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY AND NORTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Lake Alan Henry to Spur, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Girard, Dumont, Finney and Afton.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Post, TXPosted by
Post Dispatch

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(POST, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Post. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.