Wheatland, WY

Wheatland is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Wheatland Journal
 5 days ago

(WHEATLAND, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wheatland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wheatland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aDEnHSG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wheatland, WY
With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

