Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Weather Forecast For Chelan

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 5 days ago

CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDEnGZX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
12
Followers
49
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelan, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wa#Newsbreak#Chance Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

Get weather-ready — Chelan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chelan: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!