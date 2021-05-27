Weather Forecast For Chelan
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.