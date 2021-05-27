Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistique, MI

Jump on Manistique’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 5 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manistique:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDEnEo500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
10
Followers
31
Post
500
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manistique, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Weather Data#The Sun#Mi#Overcast Days#Clouds#Sprints Day#Nws Data#Today#Rake Leaves#Lawn#Yard Work#Things#Technique#Likes#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Laredo, TXPosted by
Laredo Today

Rainy forecast for Laredo? Jump on it!

(LAREDO, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Laredo Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.