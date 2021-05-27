Jump on Manistique’s cloudy forecast today

(MANISTIQUE, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manistique:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 48 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 56 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



