Thursday has sun for Belcourt — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BELCOURT, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belcourt:

Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 53 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.