Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belcourt, ND

Thursday has sun for Belcourt — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Belcourt Dispatch
Belcourt Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BELCOURT, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belcourt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDEn9Th00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belcourt Dispatch

Belcourt Dispatch

Belcourt, ND
11
Followers
41
Post
515
Views
ABOUT

With Belcourt Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belcourt, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Nd#Sun Thursday#Chance Rain Showers#Picnic#Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Frost#Face#Inspiration#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Belcourt, NDPosted by
Belcourt Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For Belcourt

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Belcourt: Monday, May 31: Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Belcourt, NDPosted by
Belcourt Dispatch

Belcourt’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Belcourt: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Belcourt, NDPosted by
Belcourt Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Belcourt

(BELCOURT, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belcourt. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Belcourt, NDPosted by
Belcourt Dispatch

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Belcourt

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Belcourt: Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening across portions of western North Dakota and all of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in 60s and humidity values as low as 14 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will become breezy with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the watch. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions. Thus, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and all of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.