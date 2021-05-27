Cancel
Sells, AZ

Sells is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Sells Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDEn5wn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

