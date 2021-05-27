Cancel
Burkesville, KY

Weather Forecast For Burkesville

Burkesville Post
Burkesville Post
 5 days ago

BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aDEmxyn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

