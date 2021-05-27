Weather Forecast For Burkesville
BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.