The Ministry of Commerce stated that the expertise report in used car sales can be inquired online within 2 days before the sale, and businesses that sell without a report will be penalized. Auto appraisal processes consist of examining the car, from the accidents in the past to the changed parts, from the damaged parts of the mechanical parts to all points that may incur costs in the near future. When the auto appraisal process ends, a written report and information presentation is made to the person who wants this transaction to be performed.