Holdrege, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holdrege

Posted by 
Holdrege Today
 5 days ago

HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0aDEmrgR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Holdrege’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holdrege: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Gosper, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Gosper; Kearney; Phelps FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Gosper, Phelps, Kearney and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall will be possible with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adams; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN PHELPS...NORTHWESTERN ADAMS AND KEARNEY COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Loomis to near Kenesaw. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Holdrege, Minden, Kenesaw, Juniata, Axtell, Funk, Heartwell, Prosser and Norman. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Nebraska.
Kearney County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Gosper County in south central Nebraska West Central Kearney County in south central Nebraska Central Phelps County in south central Nebraska * Until 245 AM CDT Monday. * At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Bertrand, Loomis and Funk.
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...FURNAS AND WESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 758 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bertrand to Holbrook to near Norcatur, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Bertrand, Beaver City, Loomis, Holbrook, Stamford, Edison, Atlanta, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Adams County in south central Nebraska Central Kearney County in south central Nebraska Central Phelps County in south central Nebraska * Until 1000 AM CDT Monday. * At 312 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * The underpass on the east side of Minden is closed, as well as West 1st Street and West 6th Street due to flooding from earlier storms. Also, Highway 6 at Primrose was flooded where multiple accidents occurred from high water, but water has been receding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Minden, Kenesaw, Juniata, Axtell, Loomis, Funk, Heartwell, Prosser and Norman.