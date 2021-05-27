Cancel
Moorefield, WV

Thursday has sun for Moorefield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Moorefield Voice
Moorefield Voice
 5 days ago

(MOOREFIELD, WV) A sunny Thursday is here for Moorefield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moorefield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aDEmqni00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

