Google Provides a New Button to Instantly Save Photographs From Gmail to Google Pictures

Gmail will now allow users to save photos sent as attachments directly to Google Photos with the new ‘Save to Photos’ button. However, the new feature is compatible only with pictures sent in the JPEG format for now and there is no information about when other formats will be supported by this new feature. This is a useful addition to Gmail by Google, especially since they removed the sync between Google Photos and Google Drive in 2019. Gmail users could earlier save any attachment directly to their Google Drive, which they can no longer use for saving photos and videos.