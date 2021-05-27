Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Provides a New Button to Instantly Save Photographs From Gmail to Google Pictures

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 6 days ago

Gmail will now allow users to save photos sent as attachments directly to Google Photos with the new ‘Save to Photos’ button. However, the new feature is compatible only with pictures sent in the JPEG format for now and there is no information about when other formats will be supported by this new feature. This is a useful addition to Gmail by Google, especially since they removed the sync between Google Photos and Google Drive in 2019. Gmail users could earlier save any attachment directly to their Google Drive, which they can no longer use for saving photos and videos.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Drive#Google Podcasts#Google News#Google Photos#Google Images#Google Feature#Google Pictures#Jpeg#Workspace#Save#G Suite#Orbital#Amazon Music#Forza Horizon#General Motors Join Hands#Artemis Missions To Moon#Rapid Release#Gmail Users#Photos Button
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
InternetAndroid Central

Google Reader returns from the dead in new experimental Chrome feature

The Chromium blog is showing off a coming experiment for Chrome Canary on Android. Users will see an option in the Chrome menu to "Follow" websites. Once followed, Chrome will serve up the latest content from subscribed websites, using RSS to pull in new content. Google killed its RSS service...
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Hide People from Memories in Google Photos

Google Photos has a feature that automatically curates and surfaces old photos in the form of “Memories.” The unfortunate thing about memories is that they’re not always good memories. Thankfully, Google allows you to exclude people—and even pets—from Memories. The Memories feature is available to anyone who backs up their...
TechnologyWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? New Google features

Google this week introduced new features for its Chrome and Android operating systems that will change or improve many of the tech gadgets you use every day. At its annual I/O developer’s conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduced several Google employees and developers who discussed changes with Google Photos, Pixel phones, Google Maps, Google Lens, and privacy. Even with all of those products, it was a new virtual video call that stole the show.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Internettechnewstube.com

Google makes it easier to transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos

The Save to Photos option. | Image: Google Google is adding a new “Save to Photos” button to Gmail which you can press to automatically save an emailed image to Google Photos, the company has announced. It’s rolling out to personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business…
Softwaremobileworldlive.com

Google updates Android, demos new AI

At its annual Google I/O event, the company unveiled a new design for its Android operating system, launched remote work collaboration tools, detailed an integration with Samsung and demonstrated an AI engine called LaMDA. Google said the Android redesign makes the OS more expressive, dynamic and personal. The expressive element...
InternetInfoworld

Google preps new web platform APIs

Google is developing several APIs designed to enhance the web platform, including APIs for automatically launching web apps and opening files. These APIs should eventually find support in all leading browsers. A declarative link capturing API, due shortly, will enable an installed web app to launch automatically when a user...
Internetnewslivetv.com

Google testing new ‘Follow’ button on Chrome for websites that support RSS

Washington: Web browser Google Chrome is testing a new ‘Follow’ button in Chrome’s overview menu. According to Mashable, Google Chrome, during the testing phase of a new feature, adds it to the Google ‘Chrome Canary’ channel and then the feature is moved over to the Chrome Beta channel before finally arriving on the stable version. Such is the case with the new ‘Follow’ button too.
InternetEngadget

Google Photos will help you delete blurry pictures and screenshots

Google back in December it will no longer offer free unlimited backups of photos and videos in as of June 1st. After that date, "high quality" media you upload will count towards the 15GB cap that's shared with Gmail and on standard Google Accounts. Aligned with that move, Google is to Photos.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Google search for cryptocurrencies hit new ATH

Nexus between this year and 2017/18 google search for crypto. Despite the sudden crash the entire crypto market experienced on Wednesday, there has been an upsurge in the number of Google searches for cryptocurrencies. As a matter of fact, the new Google search ATH for crypto is believed to be...
InternetNeowin

You can now save photos attached in Gmail messages directly to Google Photos

Google's Workspace presentation during its I/O 2021 event marked the company's renewed focus on online collaboration as many countries across the world are still enforcing COVID-19 lockdown, forcing people to stay at home. During the event, Google introduced smart canvas, its latest set of improvements to Workspace meant to bolster the level of productivity across teams in an organization.
Retailcepro.com

Google Unveils New Nest Pro Awards Program

Google Nest is “all in” on the custom integration channel. The company held its first-ever Nest Pro Virtual Summit this week, which was highlighted by the debut of the new Nest Pro Rewards Program. Brennan Mullin, vice president of devices and services partnerships at Google, kicked off the summit by...