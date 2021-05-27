Final 4 Fans, live from Cologne today!
Greetings from the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, where the fans are dearly missed, but they don't have to miss what's happening on the ground in Cologne, Germany. Final 4 Fans is broadcasting for up to eight hours per day of live and exclusive video covering every aspect of the Final Four. It's free for anyone and available on Euroleague Basketball's Facebook and YouTube channels. Check out today's schedule below and come back every day until a champion is crowned on Sunday!www.euroleague.net