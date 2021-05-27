4-Day Weather Forecast For Concordia
CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
