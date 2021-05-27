4-Day Weather Forecast For San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
