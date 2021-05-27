Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Augustine, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Augustine

Posted by 
San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 5 days ago

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aDEmcgm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
13
Followers
48
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Augustine, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DE SOTO...RED RIVER WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER AND SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...EAST CENTRAL SAN AUGUSTINE AND SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stonewall to 6 miles northwest of Converse to 8 miles southeast of Patroon to 6 miles southeast of Macune. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Mansfield, Milam, Many, Coushatta, Zwolle, Ringgold, Hemphill, Converse, Rosevine, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Florien, Martin, Huxley, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Noble, Fisher and Edgefield.
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
San Augustine, TXPosted by
San Augustine News Flash

Get weather-ready — San Augustine’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Augustine: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Angelina; Sabine; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southern San Augustine County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rosevine to 10 miles south of Macune to 9 miles northwest of Rockland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Pineland, Rosevine, Zavalla, Florien, Fisher, Broaddus, Fairmount, Mount Carmel, Bronson, McElroy, Negreet, Yellowpine, Columbus, Dolan and Chinaquapin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES...ANGELINA...SAN AUGUSTINE AND SABINE COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Diboll to 10 miles southeast of Etoile to 6 miles northwest of Milam, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Milam, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Bland Lake, Rosevine, Macune, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Chireno, Broaddus, Central, Bronson, Redland and McElroy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
San Augustine, TXscttx.com

NWS Issued Hazardous Weather Outlook, Flood Warning

- The National Weather Service, Shreveport, LA issued at 12:06pm Monday, May 3, 2021 a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana, east Texas and northeast Texas. Including the areas of Columbia, Union, Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Lincoln, De Soto, Red River, Bienville, Jackson, Ouachita, Sabine, Natchitoches, Winn, Grant, Caldwell, La Salle, Harrison, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina, and San Augustine.