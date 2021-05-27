Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls

Posted by 
Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDEmavK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Redwood Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

