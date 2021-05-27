Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while light rain during night High 49 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 58 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



