Brookfield Buys Seattle Campus for $200M
Block 24 marks the company’s second Facebook-leased building within the mixed-use Spring District development in Bellevue, Wash. Brookfield Asset Management has purchased a second building in The Spring District development, in Bellevue, Wash., through one of its real estate funds. Advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, a joint venture of Wright Runstad & Co. and Shorenstein Properties, the developers of Spring District, sold the Facebook-leased Block 24 property for $200 million.www.commercialsearch.com