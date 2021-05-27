Cancel
Brookfield Buys Seattle Campus for $200M

By Tudor Scolca
commercialsearch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlock 24 marks the company’s second Facebook-leased building within the mixed-use Spring District development in Bellevue, Wash. Brookfield Asset Management has purchased a second building in The Spring District development, in Bellevue, Wash., through one of its real estate funds. Advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, a joint venture of Wright Runstad & Co. and Shorenstein Properties, the developers of Spring District, sold the Facebook-leased Block 24 property for $200 million.

