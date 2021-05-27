Cancel
Fairfield, ME

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Fairfield

Fairfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEmNdz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield, ME
