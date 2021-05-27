Cancel
Wadena, MN

A cloudy Thursday in Wadena today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 5 days ago

(WADENA, MN.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Wadena, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wadena:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aDEmKzo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

