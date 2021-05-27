Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bud, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Bud

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 5 days ago

RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0aDEmDoj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
14
Followers
52
Post
876
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Bud, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(RED BUD, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Red Bud Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Red Bud, ILPosted by
Red Bud News Watch

Get weather-ready — Red Bud’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Red Bud: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;