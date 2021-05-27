4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Bud

RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 59 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.