Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.