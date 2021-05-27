Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 5 days ago

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDEmB3H00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

