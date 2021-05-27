Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
