Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Licking, MO

Thursday set for rain in Licking — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 5 days ago

(LICKING, MO) Thursday is set to be rainy in Licking, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Licking:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0aDEm9N400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Licking Daily

Licking Daily

Licking, MO
6
Followers
50
Post
591
Views
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Licking, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Weather Data#Mo#Rain#Fun#Nws Data#Cloud#Money#Retirement Savings#Bookkeeping#Attractions#Liftoff#Household Tasks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Licking Daily

Licking Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Licking: Sunday, May 30: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, June 1: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Licking Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Licking

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Licking: Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Tuesday, June 1: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Licking, MOPosted by
Licking Daily

Jump on Licking’s rainy forecast today

(LICKING, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Licking Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Licking, MOPosted by
Licking Daily

Get weather-ready — Licking’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Licking: Saturday, May 15: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Licking, MOPosted by
Licking Daily

Your 4-day forecast for Licking

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Licking: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
EnvironmentPosted by
Licking Daily

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Licking

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Licking: Sunday, May 9: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 04:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Howell, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Miller, Texas, Dent and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.