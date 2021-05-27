Weather Forecast For Flora
FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.