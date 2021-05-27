Cancel
Flora, IL

Weather Forecast For Flora

Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 5 days ago

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aDEm8UL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flora, IL
With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

