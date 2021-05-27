Cancel
Morris, MN

Weather Forecast For Morris

Posted by 
Morris Post
Morris Post
 5 days ago

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aDEm4xR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 47 °F, low 34 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

