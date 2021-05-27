Weather Forecast For Morris

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Renville; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Wright; Yellow Medicine CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING DUE TO VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS .Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s Thursday afternoon and RH is expected to drop to between 14 and 23 percent. Northwest winds will increase during the late morning with occasional gusts of 25 to 30 mph through early evening, resulting in possible critical fire weather conditions. In addition, there is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Dry lightning is possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Central and western Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...14 to 23 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Dry lightning is possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.