Weather Forecast For Morris
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 47 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.