Daily Weather Forecast For Osceola
OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
