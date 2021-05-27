Daily Weather Forecast For Osceola

OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.