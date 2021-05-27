4-Day Weather Forecast For Alva

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



