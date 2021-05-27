Cancel
Alva, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alva

Alva Post
Alva Post
 5 days ago

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDElvFY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

