4-Day Weather Forecast For Alva
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
