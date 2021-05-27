Cancel
Fort Plain, NY

Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fort Plain Digest
 5 days ago

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDElqpv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

