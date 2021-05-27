Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Rain High 52 °F, low 40 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



