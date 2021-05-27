Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
