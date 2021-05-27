Cancel
Tucumcari, NM

Tucumcari Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 5 days ago

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDElju400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tucumcari, NM
With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Curry; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Ranchvale, or 15 miles northwest of Clovis, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Quay and central Curry Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN QUAY AND EASTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of House, or 22 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include House. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one mile at times. Target Area: Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montoya, or 14 miles west of Tucumcari, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Montoya. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 311 and 335. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 92 and 105. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.