Mesa, AZ

Rosendin Electric Leases 146 KSF at Phoenix-Area Industrial Park

By Barbra Murray
commercialsearch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvised by CBRE in navigating the high-demand market, the company inked a deal at a newly delivered building in Mesa, Ariz. Rosendin Electric Inc. has signed a lease for 146,000 square feet of space at Power 202 Business Park, a three-building, 330,000-square-foot industrial development in Mesa, Ariz. With the assistance of CBRE, the company entered into a five-year lease agreement with landlord Bird Dog Industrial for the Phoenix-area space.

www.commercialsearch.com
