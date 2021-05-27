CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Proxy Advisors And Market Power: A Review of Institutional Investor Robovoting

By Paul Rose
Harvard Health
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted a final Proxy Advisor Rule, establishing principles governing the conduct of proxy advisory firms, which help institutional investors execute voting on shareholder matters and advise them on how to vote their shares. The commission acted in response to growing concerns that two relatively small proxy advisory firms—Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), each owned by private equity firms and together controlling more than 90% of the proxy advisory market—have assumed outsize influence over corporate voting matters. The commission’s new rule is intended to ensure that investment advisors are acting in the best interest of shareholders.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Financial-Planning.com

‘Reprobate’ brokers and ‘misbehaving’ advisors: Duped investors struggle more to collect awards

Questionable brokerages with rogue salespeople deservedly get slammed for routinely failing to pay regulator-ordered money to investors whom they’ve cheated. But independent advisory firms with sketchy financial planners are equally bad when it comes to not ponying up required awards — a problem that’s both murkier and getting worse, according to a report released Wednesday by a prominent group of lawyers who represent investors in claims and lawsuits against financial firms.
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Investors and Regulators Turning up the Heat on Climate-Change Disclosures

As investors’ calls for greater climate-related corporate accountability grow louder, the “E” in ESG—environmental, social and governance—looms larger than ever, particularly from the perspective of directors facing oversight responsibilities and the challenge of providing adequate disclosure. That reality became even clearer when a little-known hedge fund with a relatively small stake in ExxonMobil successfully elected three insurgent directors at the company’s annual meeting after quietly garnering the support of other stakeholders by appealing to their interest in environmental and governance issues. [1]
ENVIRONMENT
Harvard Health

Key Takeaways From Recent SEC Cybersecurity Charges

Michael Osnato is partner, Allison Bernbach is senior counsel and William LeBas is an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. This post is based on their Simpson Thacher memorandum. On August 30, 2021, the SEC announced three settlements with eight registered investment advisers and broker-dealers for violations of Rule...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Market Development#Market Research#Market Environment#Sec#Iss
Harvard Health

The Reliability of Your Company’s Carbon Footprint

Cydney S. Posner is special counsel at Cooley LLP. This post is based on her Cooley memorandum. Just how reliable are those carbon footprints that many large companies have been publishing in their sustainability reports? Even putting aside concerns about greenwashing, what about those nebulous Scope 3 GHG emissions? As we all know, the SEC is now is the midst of developing a proposal for mandatory climate-related disclosure. (See, e.g., this PubCo post and this PubCo post.) The WSJ reports that “[o]ne problem facing regulators and companies: Some of the most important and widely used data is hard to both measure and verify.” According to an academic cited in the article, the “measurement, target-setting, and management of Scope 3 is a mess….There is a wide range of uncertainty in Scope 3 emissions measurement…to the point that numbers can be absurdly off.”
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Paul Ferrillo is partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP; Bob Zukis is Adjunct Professor of Management and Organization at the USC Marshall School of Business; and George Platsis is Senior Lead Technologist at Booz Allen Hamilton. This post is based on a memorandum authored by Mr. Ferrillo, Mr. Zukis, Mr. Platsis, and Christophe Veltsos.
HARVARD, MA
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Harvard Health

The Audit Committee’s Role in Sustainability/ESG Oversight

Stephen G. Parker is Partner, and Tracey-Lee Brown and Gregory Johnson are Directors at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

Chancery Court Decision on the “Effect of Termination” Provision

The Delaware Court of Chancery’s recent decision in Yatra Online v. Ebix (Aug. 30, 2021) serves as a reminder that, under the “Effect of Termination” provision in most merger agreements, a party’s termination of the agreement extinguishes all liability of both parties for pre-termination breaches of the agreement, except as the parties may have otherwise specifically provided in the agreement. The Ebix case illustrates that, depending on how the parties have drafted the provision, a party can be left with no remedy for the willful breaches and wrongful failure to close of the other party.
LAW
Harvard Health

Proxy Season Climate-Related Voting Trends Report

Chris Miller is Vice President and Jelmer Laks is an Associate with ISS Governance Research, Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. This post is based on their ISS memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

The Deterrent Effect of Insider Trading Enforcement Actions

Robert H. Davidson is Associate Professor of Accounting and Information Systems at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and Christo A. Pirinsky is Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Central Florida College of Business. This post is based on their recent paper, forthcoming in the Accounting Review. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Insider Trading Via the Corporation by Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy