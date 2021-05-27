Cancel
Port Saint Joe, FL

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 5 days ago

(PORT SAINT JOE, FL) A sunny Thursday is here for Port Saint Joe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Saint Joe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aDElZ1g00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port St Joe, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

