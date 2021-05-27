Kingfisher Daily Weather Forecast
KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
