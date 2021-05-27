Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Kingfisher Daily Weather Forecast

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 5 days ago

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDElJ9I00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

