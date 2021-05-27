Cancel
Childress, TX

Thursday rain in Childress: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 5 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Childress, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Childress:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDElIGZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Childress, TX
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

