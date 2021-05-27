Cancel
Fairfield, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDElEjf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Freestone County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Freestone; Hill; Limestone; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Freestone County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northern Limestone County in central Texas Southern Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coolidge, or 14 miles west of Mexia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mexia, Teague, Fairfield, Hubbard, Wortham, Coolidge, Dawson, Fairfield Lake State Park, Tehuacana, Richland, Streetman and Kirvin. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 189 and 219. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Freestone County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Freestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Freestone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR FREESTONE...NORTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mexia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mexia, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Coolidge, Fairfield Lake State Park, Tehuacana, Streetman and Kirvin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL EXPANDING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.