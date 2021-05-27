Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dell Could Have Gained the Memorial Day Gross sales with This Laptop computer Deal

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. If you’re in the market for a great new laptop and you’ve been scouring the Memorial Day sales for a good offer, we think you’re really going to like this great deal from Dell for an Inspiron 14 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $700, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 14 laptop for just $530 as part of Dell’s early Memorial Day deals. Simply put, this is a great time to invest in a budget laptop if you’re in need of one.

shepherdgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computer#Gross Sales#Laptop Sales#Device Sales#Intel Stock#Digital Trends#Intel Core#Dell Memorial Day#Dell Inspiron#Best Laptops#Ssd Storage#Processor#8gb#Backlight Display#Market#Ram#512gb#Availability#Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Dell
News Break
Laptops
Related
Computersslickdeals.net

$399 Deal Of The Day At Office Depot: Dell™ Inspiron 15 3501 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel® Core™ i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Windows® 10, I3501-3467BLK-PUS

Price will be updated depends on your time zone. - Dell™ Inspiron 15 3501 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel® Core™ i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Windows® 10, I3501-3467BLK-PUS [officedepot.com]. This deal may be eligible for up to 1% in Slickdeals Rewards (Cashback) via the Slickdeals Extension for Office Depot...
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get 38% off Alienware laptops in Dell's sale with this code

Happy Monday - fancy a new laptop? That's the messaging that Dell UK is going for in their weekly deals, where they're offering 31% off on a pair of Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops - plus £200 cashback when you trade in an older model and an extra 10% off when you use code DELLNJPC102.
Computersdealnews

Gaming Laptop Deals & Sales for May

If you're diving into PC gaming for the first time, you might be wondering what kind of machine you need. Many gamers would say a desktop is the way to go. But what if you want to be able to play games from anywhere?. A budget gaming laptop can provide...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Shoppingnewsverses.com

Greatest Memorial Day 2021 gross sales: Prime offers on tech

Memorial Day is the unofficial begin to summer time, so you may discover many offers on issues like patio furnishings. However retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Greatest Purchase are additionally discounting top-brand electronics. Even distributors like Dell have hard-to-ignore offers on tech. It truly is a improbable time to get that laptop computer or big-screen TV you’ve got been pushing aside shopping for within the hopes of discovering a cut price.
Technologytricitytribuneusa.com

This $700 off Dell XPS 13 arrangement is a standout amongst other Memorial Day PC deals this year

This $700 off Dell XPS 13 arrangement is a standout amongst other Memorial Day PC deals this year. The most recent model, and with a shocking 4K presentation. We’ve recently spotted what must be one of the most grounded Dell XPS 13 arrangements we’ve seen so far this year, politeness of the yearly Dell Memorial Day PC deals – this new Dell XPS 13 for just $799.99 (was $1,499).
ComputersCNET

Alienware X Series x15, x17 super-slim gaming laptops available now, starting at $1,999

Alienware's new X-series gaming laptops, first teased in May, are here now. Based on the price and spec info, they sound amazing if you're after great performance in the thinnest body possible. The Alienware x17 is its thinnest 17.3-inch laptop ever, while the 15.6-inch x15 is Alienware's overall thinnest laptop ever. The company also claims the x16 is the world's most powerful sub-16mm gaming laptop.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day is here and we’ve got all the best Memorial Day sales available from across the internet. That includes the best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals so if you’re in the market for a robotic helper that means you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time cleaning it, then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded everything up for you and have taken a look at whether now is the right time to snap up a new robot vacuum or whether you should hold out a little longer.
ComputersDigital Trends

Is this Dell gaming laptop deal too good to be true?

Professionals and students will be able to purchase reliable machines from the laptop deals that are offered by various retailers, but if you’re a gamer, you should specifically be looking for gaming laptop deals if you don’t want to be disappointed. The Dell G3 15, a gaming laptop with powerful specifications and gamer-friendly features, is currently available with a $210 discount from Dell, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $960.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Alienware Memorial Day Sale 2021: HUGE discounts on gaming laptops

Dell has kicked off some fantastic Alienware-flavored Memorial Day sales, which means you can save hundreds of dollars on the latest Alienware gaming laptops. If you’ve been itching to game while on the move for a while now, you’re sure to be able to grab one of the best gaming laptops out there for far less than you ordinarily would thanks to these offers. To help you figure out where to begin, we’ve highlighted three of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now so you know exactly what to go for. As is always the way with Dell deals, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. If one of these Alienware gaming laptops appeals to you, you should snap up the offer as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as the Alienware Memorial Day Sale won’t last long.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Intel brings 5 GHz to ultra-thin laptops with new 11th Gen Core i7-1195G7 CPU

Intel announced today two new processors for its 11th Gen U-series family: the Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7. Made for ultra-portable laptops, these latest additions slot in at the top of their respective classes, with the Core i7 acting as the new flagship Intel CPU for thin and lightweight laptops. Instead of waiting to introduce a new generation of processors, Intel is eking out as much performance as it can with these somewhat unusual mid-cycle releases, which bring slightly boosted speeds to the current crop of chips.
ComputersT3.com

Cheap Asus Chromebook Flip laptop deal drops in AO.com bank holiday sale

T3 is constantly reviewing and rating the best Chromebooks as we think they offer really strong portable laptop computing experiences. So that is why our heads were turned when we saw this Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA deal drop over at AO.com in its bank holiday sale. The offer sees £100 cut of the cost of the Chromebook Flip, which sees its price fall to £399.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, awesome gaming laptops and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with some great discounts on several laptops. First up, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. You can get one starting at $1,100 and get twice the storage for $1,300, and the best part is that you can choose any color variant you want, as they are both getting the same discounts. However, we recommend you go for the Silver variant since it’s the one that ages better.
Computerspakistanchristian.tv

The laptop with a newer CPU and a more powerful GPU is faster than the old model

It is a bit ambiguous whether Intel is trying to tell us that water is flowing down, but as part of its marketing campaign (for example) to show that laptops with their processors are better at games than Apple laptops, the following chart has been released. Other things, it tells us that even the best MacBook can’t keep up with Intel processors: