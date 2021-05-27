Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wautoma, WI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 5 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wautoma Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wautoma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDEkzfp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain and snow in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
9
Followers
52
Post
927
Views
ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wautoma, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Rain And Snow#Wi#Sunbreak#Rain Thursday#Nearby Hikes#Wautoma Thursday#Things#Grey#Nws Data#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Money#Retirement Savings#Bookkeeping#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wautoma: Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Wautoma

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wautoma: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Get weather-ready — Wautoma’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wautoma: Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(WAUTOMA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wautoma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Wautoma

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wautoma: Monday, May 10: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night; Tuesday, May 11: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night; Wednesday, May 12: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Wautoma

(WAUTOMA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wautoma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Waupaca, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Waupaca; Waushara The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Waushara County in central Wisconsin Southwestern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainfield, or 9 miles northwest of Wautoma, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Napowan Scout Camp, Pine River, Saxeville, Wild Rose, Poy Sippi and Lind Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Waupaca County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Waupaca, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Waupaca; Waushara STRONG THUNDERSTORM CROSSING WAUSHARA COUNTY At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plainfield, or 11 miles northwest of Wautoma, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wautoma, Redgranite, Plainfield, Napowan Scout Camp, Pine River, Mount Morris, Saxeville, Wild Rose, Hancock and Lind Center.