Thursday set for rain in Algona — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ALGONA, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Algona Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Algona:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 56 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.