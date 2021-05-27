Weather Forecast For Newport
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
