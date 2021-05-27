Cancel
Newport, VT

Weather Forecast For Newport

Newport Today
Newport Today
 5 days ago

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aDEkpqZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newport, VT
