Meals and farming: the UK ponders decrease tariffs for larger requirements

Hello from Brussels. Having been preoccupied with matters global and vaccine-related, we're now catching up on local news, specifically the trade deal being negotiated between the UK and Australia. British journalists were heavily briefed last week that the UK was going to make a definite break with the EU stance on agriculture it inherited (despite our goading, we're not claiming credit) and accede to Australian demands to reduce farm tariffs to zero, albeit over 15 years. Hold on, you say, the UK government promised its farmers that sensitive sectors would be protected. Well, those farmers can join the crowded "shouldn't have trusted Boris Johnson" enclosure along with the British fishing industry, businesses in Northern Ireland, any company coping with technical barriers when exporting to the EU and a whole bunch of political and personal acquaintances. It's not like they didn't have literally decades of warning. Someone else was on about that yesterday apparently.